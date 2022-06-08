'The Hunger Games' prequel to premiere in 2023

Screenshot from The Hunger Games Twitter account.

The prequel of the hit dystopian movie series "The Hunger Games" is set to premiere in theaters next year.

In a new teaser posted Monday, it was revealed that fans can watch "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes" on November 23, 2023.

"Preparations have begun. In 2023, return to the Games," it said in the snippet of the film.

"The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes," released last May 2020, explores the humble beginnings of Coriolanus Snow before he became the notorious president of The Capitol.

He will be mentoring Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games, who gained the attention of viewers for singing during her reaping. She will eventually become Snow's love interest.

It was earlier revealed that Tom Blyth will play the role of the younger Snow, while Rachel Zegler will portray the role of Baird.

"The Hunger Games" series was written by Suzanne Collins from 2008 to 2010 and became a film series in 2012.