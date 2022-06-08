Excuse me, is anyone sitting here? pic.twitter.com/tCJi8OSIMC — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 2, 2022

Disney's "Percy Jackson" series has started filming and announced new members of the cast, book author Rick Riordan revealed.

In a tweet, Riordan shared snaps of his seat on the set, writing: "Excuse me, is anyone sitting here?"

Welcome to the family. See who’s guest starring on #PercyJackson and The Olympians, coming to @DisneyPlus. — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) June 2, 2022

The show has also shared the latest addition to the cast after that would initially complete the main characters.

Megan Mullally as Alecto (a.k.a Mrs. Dodds)

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus (a.k.a Mr. D)

Glynn Turman as Chiron (a.k.a Mr. Brunner)

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

"The Adam Project" star Walker Scobell is set to play the titular character together with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

In January, Riordan confirmed that the series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming to Disney+ soon.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is pentalogy book series set in the mid-2000s and follows Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon who was prohibited to have children post-World War II.

Its first two books were adapted by 20th Century Fox into a movie, "The Lightning Thief" in 2010 and "The Sea of Monsters" in 2013, led by Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.