MANILA -- Singer Moira dela Torre spent some quality time with her grandfather as they went on a long drive.

On Facebook on Tuesday, dela Torre posted a photo of her inside the vehicle with her grandfather driving and captioned it with: "long drives w my lolo."

OPM singer Moira dela Torre with her grandfather. Screen grab: FB/Moira dela Torre

In the comment section of her post, netizens shared the importance of having a granddad to comfort you while healing a broken heart. Just recently, Dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez confirmed their separation.

"The man who will never ever hurt you. Hello to your Lolo," a netizen wrote.

"Back to your ever first love... the love that will never fade," a Facebook user added.

"No one will love you as much as your parents/grandparents unconditional love," another netizen added



Dela Torre ended her three-year marriage to Hernandez, who admitted that he was unfaithful to her.

In a recent interview on ABS-CBN's "Magandang Buhay," Dela Torre, one of the judges of "Idol Philippines Season 2", opened up about the pain of separating with her husband and how her friends helped her grieve and heal.

Dela Torre said the loss of her relationship was a "foreign feeling" that she did not expect.

Dela Torre and Hernandez got married in January 2019.

Speculation about a possible rift in the marriage first started in April 2022, when her fans noticed that dela Torre had removed most of Hernandez’s photos from her Instagram page. At the time, however, they both denied parting ways.

A month later, they confirmed no longer being together.