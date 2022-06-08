MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Lorna Tolentino took to social media to share a clip of her husband, the late actor Rudy Fernandez, to mark his 14th death anniversary.

"We miss and love you!" Tolentino wrote on her Instagram page.

In her most recent Instagram post, Tolentino also uploaded a snap of the action star's tomb at the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

Tolentino and Fernandez, who got married in 1983, have two sons Renz and Raphael.

The late actor is also the father of Mark Anthony Fernandez with his former partner Alma Moreno.

Fernandez died on June 7, 2008 after battling periampullary cancer for two years. He was 56.

Fernandez was known for his hit action films such as "Bitayin si Baby Ama," and "Markang Bungo."

Currently, Tolentino is one of the stars of hit ABS-CBN's series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."