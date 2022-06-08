LOOK: McCoy de Leon, Elisse Joson host Hashtags reunion

MANILA — Celebrity couple Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon on Tuesday led the reunion of his group Hashtags together with their love interests.

In an Instagram post, de Leon shared some moments with his group that was formed from the noontime show "It's Showtime" in 2015.

"Hindi man magkadugo pero kapatid ang turingan namin hanggang ngayon. Mahal ko kayo magiingat kayo palagi mga kapatid!" de Leon said in the caption.

De Leon was joined by Zeus Collins, Ronnie Alonte, Nikko Natividad, Tom Doromal, Paulo Angeles, Luke Conde, Ryle Santiago, Vitto Marquez, Wilbert Ross, Charles Kieron, and Rayt Carreon.

Also spotted at the party were Loisa Andalio and Jackie Gonzaga. YouTube star Zeinab Harake was also present at the event as a guest.

Other past and present members of Hashtags are Jameson Blake, Jimboy Martin, Jon Lucas, Bugoy Cariño, Maru Delgado, and Kid Yambao. Former member Franco Hernandez passed away in 2017.

