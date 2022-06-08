'Foul': Barbie Imperial disagrees with Diego Loyzaga's story

MANILA – Barbie Imperial cried foul over a story Diego Loyzaga narrated in a recent interview which supposedly happened two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Imperial shared portions of Loyzaga’s interview with MonsterRX93.1 via her Instagram Stories.

In the short clip, Loyzaga said he candidly asked Imperial when they met a few days ago if she believes the rumors about him cheating on her when they were still together.

“I can happily sit on this chair and say I never cheated on Barbie. She knows that,” the actor said in the interview.

“I saw her two weeks ago at a club and I said to her, ‘B after everything we went through, you really do know that I never cheated on you. And she’s like, ‘Yeah I know, I know.’ ‘Despite all the stories, are you sure you believe me when I say are you sure you believe me when I say I never cheated on you because I hear stories that you believe that?’ And she’s like, ‘No Diegs, I know, I know,’” he added.

Imperial, however, doesn’t seem to entirely agree.

Reacting to what Loyzaga shared, Imperial wrote on Instagram: “Never said anything bad after the break up. But I think telling people I said something I didn’t say is foul.”

After years of being friends, Loyzaga and Imperial were in a relationship for a year before they parted ways.

They broke up after the holidays and it was apparently the reason the actor flew to the US in a haste.

In the same interview, Loyzaga clarified that they still tried if they could make their relationship work after he came home from the States, but they actually never reconciled.

“When I came back from the States, we had that viral photo of us eating at a restaurant. We had closure there. We discussed 'yung what happened while you’re away, or what did you do here while I was away. Kaya pa ba natin or hindi? We tried to see if kaya pa ba natin. Hindi pa rin eh,” he said.

Loyzaga said he and Imperial both felt that they would be stopping each other from growing if they continue with their relationship.

Despite going their separate ways, the actor previously stressed that they still talk to each other.