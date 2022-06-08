Doja Cat drops new song 'Vegas' for 'Elvis' biopic

Screenshot from Doja Cat's YouTube channel.

American rapper Doja Cat has dropped a new song for the biopic of the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley.

On her YouTube channel, Doja Cat released her song "Vegas" as a part of the original motion picture soundtrack of "Elvis."

Doja Cat is known for her hits on TikTok and is currently enjoying a boom in her career with her latest studio album “Planet Her.”

The Presley biopic earlier got a long standing ovation during its gala premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The stars led by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks together with director Baz Luhrmann were out in full force. The film received a 12-minute standing ovation -- the longest at this year’s event.

"Elvis" will open in the Philippines on June 22.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: