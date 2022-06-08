Demi Lovato to drop comeback album on August 19

American singer Demi Lovato is returning to the music scene with a new album and a tour.

In an Instagram post, Lovato revealed that her upcoming album will be titled "HOLY FVCK" and is set to be released on August 19.

She also posted dates on her tour starting August 13 with special guests Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent.

Lovato earlier posted a cover of the new song "Skin of My Teeth" and a snippet of the music video.

Her last studio album "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over," released in April 2021, peaked at the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Lovato first appeared as an artist in the children's television series "Barney & Friends" from 2002 to 2004. She rose to fame in 2008 for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney film "Camp Rock" where her duet "This Is Me" gained prominence.

Lovato, who has some 104 million followers on Instagram, was briefly engaged to actor Max Ehrich last year. Lovato said later that the engagement was an attempt to "prove to the world that I'm okay."

In a tell-all documentary released last year, the singer spoke in detail about her addiction to drugs and other mental health issues.

Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for an overdose in 2018 and was also left with some brain damage.

— with a report from Reuters