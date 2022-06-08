Calum Scott is returning to Manila for concert

MANILA – British singer Calum Scott is coming back to the Philippines.

He made the announcement himself on his personal Twitter page on Wednesday, revealing that he will be staging a show in Manila on October 20.

“Last but not least of the tour announcements, I am very excited to announce my ‘Bridges World Tour’ is coming to ASIA this October,” he said.

Scott’s Manila concert will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, according to concert promoter Ovation Productions.

Tickets to his show will go on sale on beginning June 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketnet outlets.

Aside from Manila, Scott will also make stops in Tokyo, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Scott first rose to fame after finishing as a finalist of "Britain’s Got Talent" in 2015.