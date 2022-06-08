Home  >  Entertainment

BTS' J-Hope, TXT to perform at Lollapalooza

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2022 03:46 PM

South Korean acts Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and J-Hope of BTS have joined the roster of artists to perform at the American music festival Lollapalooza.

In an announcement Wednesday, Lollapalooza said J-Hope will be the first South Korean act to headline the event on July 31.

"We're thrilled to announce that (J-Hope) of (BTS) will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival," it said. 

J-Hope will be joining the likes of British pop star Dua Lipa, hitmaker The Kid Laroi, and Charli XCX, among others. 

In an Instagram post, J-Hope said he is thrilled for this new chapter in his career. 

"This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!" he said. 

Meanwhile, the event on July 30 will mark the debut of TXT, a rising K-pop group, on the American music festival scene. 

"TOMORROW X TOGETHER @TXT_bighit will perform on Saturday, July 30th at #Lolla 2022! The performance will mark their U.S. festival debut," it said. 

Lollapalooza will start on July 28 at Grant Park in Chicago and runs for four days.

Read More:  K-pop   J-Hope   BTS   TXT   Lollapalooza   music festival   music  