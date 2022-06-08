BTS' J-Hope, TXT to perform at Lollapalooza

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

South Korean acts Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and J-Hope of BTS have joined the roster of artists to perform at the American music festival Lollapalooza.

In an announcement Wednesday, Lollapalooza said J-Hope will be the first South Korean act to headline the event on July 31.

"We're thrilled to announce that (J-Hope) of (BTS) will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival," it said.

J-Hope will be joining the likes of British pop star Dua Lipa, hitmaker The Kid Laroi, and Charli XCX, among others.

In an Instagram post, J-Hope said he is thrilled for this new chapter in his career.

"This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!" he said.

Meanwhile, the event on July 30 will mark the debut of TXT, a rising K-pop group, on the American music festival scene.

"TOMORROW X TOGETHER @TXT_bighit will perform on Saturday, July 30th at #Lolla 2022! The performance will mark their U.S. festival debut," it said.

Lollapalooza will start on July 28 at Grant Park in Chicago and runs for four days.