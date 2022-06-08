MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana was surprised by her loved ones and friends with a baby shower for the arrival of her third child with husband Boyet Ahmee.

Romana took to social media on Tuesday night to express her gratitude to her good friends Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo who organized the party.

"How did I become this blessed to have the most amazing friends/ sisters in this lifetime? Will share more from tonight’s EPIC festivities bukas. I’ll just have to make sure, hindi ako nananaginip. Mahal na mahal na mahal ko kayong dalawa," Romana wrote.

"And to everyone who made time to be part of the baby shower surprise and made tonight one of the most memorable nights of our family’s life, SALAMAT. To those who weren’t able to make it but were also in on the surprise, THANK YOU! I love you all so so much," she added.

In the comment section of Romana's post, Locsin left the message: "Love you sooo much."

Aside from Locsin and Alonzo, also present were couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina, Ahron Villena, Janus del Prado and Kaila Estrada.

Alonzo's boyfriend, actor Dominic Roque, and Locsin's husband Neil Arce were also in attendance.

Romana and her husband have two children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Seven years since she gave birth to her second child, the actress got pregnant again. She is due to give birth this July.

Romana was one of the of ABS-CBN's hit series "Viral Scandal," which ended last week.