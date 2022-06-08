MANILA – It appears that actor Jake Cuenca has found a new place after his shocking breakup with beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa a couple of months ago.

Cuenca shared on his Instagram account a snap of his new home.

“May this new home be blessed with laughter, hope, dreams, goals, creativity and expression. Here’s to new beginnings,” he said in the caption.

In April, Cuenca confirmed that he and Verzosa ended their 3-year relationship, breaking his silence on speculations about their relationship after a series of cryptic posts from them on social media.

“I’ll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value. This past 3 years of my life have certainly been the best. I say this with such a heavy heart but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways,” the actor said.

According to Cuenca, they broke up without bitterness or anger to be able to look back on the good memories they created when they were still together.

Meanwhile, Verzosa admitted in the vlog of Vice Ganda that she still misses her former boyfriend.

“Akala ko siya na. Akala ko na hindi na ako magkakaroon ng heartbreak. Akala ko siya na. Saka nagmahalan kami. We loved each other," Verzosa shared.

“Sobrang happy kami sa relationship. At sobrang grateful ako sa relationship, sobra. Hindi ako in shock; pina-process ko po talaga. Process siya, hindi siya biglaan.”