What to expect from Darren Espanto's upcoming concert 'Home Run'

MANILA – Less than two weeks before his much-anticipated digital concert, Darren Espanto feels confident that he and his team will be able to mount “Home Run” successfully.

During a virtual press conference for the concert on Tuesday, Espanto said he is already well-prepared physically, adding that he’s not losing sleep over it.

“Mentally, minsan medyo kinakabahan ako pero I am sure when the day comes, everything is gonna be set in my mind already. I am very confident naman na this whole show, especially with the whole team I am working with, I am just so happy to be working with all of these people again. I just can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for all of them,” he said.

Espanto, however, acknowledged that there’s a huge pressure on his shoulders because of the other notable artists who have set the bar so high when it comes to staging digital shows.

“Siyempre all of these performers who did digital shows before me, sobrang ang gagaling po nila. Pero we are very confident, my team and I from ABS-CBN Events and ABS-CBN Music. We are going to give our own flavor to the virtual concert scene and I am sure it’s going to be a different concert experience from the others as well. Siyempre lahat po kami magkakaiba din ng mga ginagawa as performers so iba po 'yung mapapanood niyo sa ‘Home Run,’” he said.

Explaining the reason behind his concert’s title, the 20-year-old singer shared: “In the past seven years, parang naikot ko na po 'yung bases in the concert scene, in the music industry in the Philippines. It’s kind of like I hit a home run in the show.”

“We really thought that ‘Home Run’ suits the whole concert. This concert is like a journey through my music throughout the years. I’d say ‘Home Run’ is a very fitting title.”

This being his third digital concert, Espanto assured his followers that they will see a more mature artist from the way he sounds, to his looks, and even the songs which are part of the set list.

Although refusing to reveal who will be his guests on the show, Espanto just teased that a lot of people will have a special participation during his concert.

"Home Run" will stream on June 19 at 8 p.m. (Manila time), with a rerun on June 20 at 10 a.m. (Manila time) via KTX.ph, TFC IPTV, and iWantTFC and SkyCable Pay Per View.