'Walang sinabi si Alex': Raffy Tulfo impressed by Toni Gonzaga's pranking skills

MANILA -- Raffy Tulfo was visibly surprised after seeing Toni Gonzaga pull off a prank on her uncle during his online show.

The broadcaster collaborated with the Kapamilya star in his newest vlog, with the latter visiting his studio in Mandaluyong City.

They made it appear that a neighbor named Sally Malasmas complained about Gonzaga's uncle Jojo for supposedly roaming around amid the pandemic, despite living with senior citizens.

Gonzaga, who took on the character of Malasmas, went all out as she berated his uncle for being careless and not following protocols.

"Kayo talaga lagi ko kayong nakikitang gumagala-gala diyan ah! Kami itong laging nagsusumbong na sa barangay at lagi kayong alis nang alis diyan!" the actress said as Tulfo tried his best not to laugh.

"Bakit ba kayo umaalis eh ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) nga ulit? Pangalawang lockdown na ah, pagala-gala pa kayo ah!" she added, as her uncle Jojo hung up on her.

Tulfo, who finally burst out laughing, was all praises for Gonzaga's pranking skills.

"Sa totoo lang mga kapatid, pati ako na-stress sa boses niya. Siya 'yung tipong kapitbahay na ayokong makasagupa. Marinig ko pa lang 'yung boses niya, itataas ko na 'yung dalawang kamay ko, pati paa pa," he said.

"Ang galing niya, 'yung pagtalak niya... Parang pinagsamang machine gun, armalite, bazooka, lahat-lahat na andoon na," he added.

Referring to Gonzaga's younger sister Alex, who is known for her prank videos, Tulfo declared: "Walang sinabi si Alex Gonzaga. Ito na. Kapag meron akong kaaway, puwede itong pambato."

The Kapamilya star, for her part, took the opportunity to remind the public to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"Ang lesson is talagang kapag hindi naman essential, huwag nang lumabas ng bahay. Stay indoors to protect ourselves," she said.

