This unfortunate incident reminds Andi Eigenmann to see joy in simple things

Photos from Andi Eigenmann's Instagram page



Actress Andi Eigenmann and her family have once again inspired netizens to appreciate the simple things in life amid difficult situations.

On Instagram, Eigenmann shared that their car broke down in the middle of a highway in Siargao surrounded only by coconut trees.

But when she saw her kids enjoying themselves while they were stuck along the highway under the scorching heat, Eigenmann eventually realized that their is a bright side to it.

“Our car broke down in the middle of "nowhere"! I knew when I posted these pictures, that I wanted to share the hassle of a day we had,” she started in the caption.

“But as I scroll through, I notice the big smiles, and can't help but recall this moment as a fun one! All we had was each other.”

According to Eigenmann, she was grateful to see how her kids were not bothered by their situation. She went on to share how she learned to accept their experience, no matter how frustrating it was.

“Sometimes things, life, just doesn't go our way. It may be upsetting/ it may cause our heads to explode. But we can also accept it graciously and be grateful instead,” she continued.

Pondering on the pictures of their children such as the sweet bonding moment of Ellie and Lilo at the back of the car, Eigenmann said her kids taught her and Philmar Alipayo some lessons.

“Not once did they complain, they were just enjoying themselves, being out in the world, amongst all those coconut trees,” the actress quipped.

“They were just curious about what had surrounded them, and it was just papa and I that joined in on their little adventure,” she added.

Embracing the moment, Eigenmann said she hopes to see the world in the perspective of children which might remind her and the public how simple things can be celebrated.

“It's nice to stop and try to see the world through children's eyes. And allow that to help us find joy in the simplest of things,” she said.

The post has garnered over 220,000 likes already as of writing with many netizens thanking the actress for inspiring them.

“You wrote, shared and describe your experiences with us beautifully as if we are there experiencing all your ups and not so downs, it is so enriching. I would suggest with your talent not only in acting but in written words as well that I think you can write a book children’s pictures books,” one user commented.

Eigenmann was with Alipayo and her three kids: Ellie, Lilo and Koa when they got stranded at the Coconut Farm Viewdeck in Pilar, Siargao.

