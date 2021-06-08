Special episodes of BL series 'Gaya Sa Pelikula' to be released for Pride Month

MANILA — Globe Studios is set to release three special episodes of its hit boys' love (BL) series "Gaya Sa Pelikula" this June, which is Pride Month.

In a tweet, the local studio announced that the episodes will be released on June 11, 18, and 25.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In a trailer released on YouTube, the series entitled "Gaya Sa Pelikula Special: Ang Pagbawi ng Ating Kwento" are in for a treat on the process making of the game-changing series.

Fans can expect the special episodes on Globe Studios' YouTube page.

Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo’s “Gaya Sa Pelikula’ has set the bar high for the boys’ love (BL) genre, which is enjoying a boom in the Philippines since last year.

The recently concluded PH BL series follows the story of Karl Almasen (Paolo Pangilinan), an architecture student who wants to shift to film, who stays in one household with Vlad Austria (Ian Pangilinan), a film major running away from his family.

The digital series, directed by JP Habac, revolves around issues faced by the LGBT community in the Philippines and how those around them like Vlad’s sister Judit Austria (Adrienne Vergara), Karl's uncle Santi Almasen (Franco Ramos), and even friends like Anna (Yesh Burce), also struggle with them.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: