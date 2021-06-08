Ruffa Gutierrez pays tribute to single mothers as she marks Lorin’s graduation

Beauty queen and actress Ruffa Gutierrez took to social media to pay tribute to single mothers for their hard work as she recently celebrated her eldest daughter Lorin’s graduation.

On Instagram, Gutierrez revealed that she got teary-eyed remembering their intimate celebration of Lorin’s newest achievement -- finishing high school at the British School Manila.

According to her, she was on her way to the noontime show, “It’s Showtime,” to judge the newest segment “Reina ng Tahanan” when she pondered on the heroic deeds of single mothers to raise their children just like her.

“Today I want to salute all the hard-working single mothers who have raised their children with courage and strength on their own,” she said.

“The road is never easy but we persevere. Keep the faith that God will reward our struggles with blessings we can’t even begin to imagine,” she added.

In a separate post, Gutierrez congratulated Lorin.

“Congratulations to my first graduate, @loringabriella. I will save the hugs, kisses and mushy messages for us in private. Always know that @venicebektas, the family & I are proud of you,” she posted.

“We will hold your hand as you move forward to the next chapter in life. Soar high! Follow your dreams but never forget… God first.”

Recently, Lorin has also decided to finally venture into showbiz and follow the footsteps of her mother.

Gutierrez raised her two daughters, Lorin and Venice with former husband Yilmaz Bektas, alone when they got separated in 2007.

Related video: