‘Probinsyano’: Cristina Gonzales debuts in tearful episode as Lia’s mother

Lia (Jane de Leon) reunites with her mother Amalia (Cristina Gonzales) in the June 7 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — After 15 years, Cristina Gonzales finally returned to showbiz, using no less than the trending series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” as her comeback vehicle.

Gonzales debuted in the ABS-CBN action drama’s June 7 episode, titled “Tahanan,” where Lia (Jane de Leon), now allied with Cardo (Coco Martin), took Task Force Agila to her home as their new hideout.

Lia had been held captive by Cardo out of revenge for the death of his wife Alyana (Yassi Pressman), who was caught in the crossfire between Black Ops and Agila.

Lia’s commitment to help protect Cardo, after their skirmish with Renato’s (John Arcilla) forces, meant she could finally return home.

In a tearful scene that capped the episode, Lia ran towards her family — Amalia, as well as her father (Christian Vasquez) and sister (Aya Fernandez) — who welcomed her with an embrace.

It remains to be seen whether Lia’s home will be a safe haven for Cardo’s group, especially as Lia’s family has been in close contact with Black Ops in the hope of finding her.

The role of Amalia marks Gonzales’ first acting role on television since she resumed her showbiz career this year, after more than a decade as a politician in Tacloban City.

Gonzales rose to fame in the late ‘80s, and by the early ‘90s had successive film roles as the leading lady of matinee idols and action stars.

Aside from Gonzales, Vasquez, and Fernandez, new cast members of “Ang Probinsyano” include Simon Ibarra, William Lorenzo, Paulo Angeles, and Enzo Pineda.

