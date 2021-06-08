Nikki Gil makes 'tyan check' as she goes through second pregnancy journey

MANILA – Actress and singer Nikki Gil took to social media to share her most recent photo as she goes through her second pregnancy journey.

Wearing a red dress, Gil took her own picture through the mirror showing off her growing baby bump.

“Tyan Check,” she simply wrote in the caption.

Like when she first made the announcement, several celebrities expressed their excitement for Gil as she gears up to welcome an addition to her family.

Among those who commented ecstatic comments on Gil’s post were Rachelle Ann Go, Mariel Rodriguez, Pauleen Luna, Marvin Agustin, and Iza Calzado.

Gil first announced that she and her husband, businessman BJ Albert, are having a second child last April.

The singer-actress herself broke the news to her Instagram followers by posting two photos of her with an evidently growing belly.

In the first picture, Gil can be seen cradling her bump, while her first born joins her in the second photo.

“Ready, Kuya Finn?” she wrote in the caption, teasing her son if he’s ready to become a big brother.

Gil gave birth to her first child in 2017. The singer-actress has been married to Albert for six years now.