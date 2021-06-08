Netflix’s 'Shadow and Bone' renewed for second season

A scene from the first season of 'Shadow and Bone.' Handout

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed fantasy series “Shadow and Bone” for a second season.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, the series’ new season will feature eight one-hour episodes.

Netlflix announced this on Tuesday following its first-ever Geeked Week.

“I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo,” said showrunner, writer and executive producer Eric Heissere.

Bardugo, who is also an executive producer of the series, said that she has been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly 10 years now, and she is thrilled that she gets to keep this adventure going.

“There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand,” she said.

Meanwhile, executive producer Shawn Levy said he is thrilled “that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of ‘Shadow and Bone.’”

“The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us. Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next,” he added.

“Shadow and Bone” stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar).

Additional casting details as well as the show’s release date have yet to be announced.