Lorde teases fans by promising new music in 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2021 02:15 PM

New Zealand pop star Lorde on Tuesday teased fans by uploading what seems like a cover artwork for project called “Solar Power” on her website.

The singer-songwriter has yet to confirm whether "Solar Power" is a single or her much-awaited new album.

However, it is certain that she will be back this year with the message: “ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.”

Fans have long been waiting for Lorde to release her third album after her debut “Pure Heroine” in 2013, and “Melodrama” in 2017.

Lorde has two Grammys under her belt for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Royals."

