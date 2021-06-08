LOOK: Nadine Lustre stuns in sultry pictorial for ‘Absolute Madness’ concert

MANILA — Nadine Lustre went for dark and sultry for a photo shoot for her upcoming virtual concert, and she looks every bit a stunner in the final images.

In the first snaps released by in-demand lensman BJ Pascual, Lustre is seen posing in a revealing sheer bodysuit, and surrounded by mirrors.

The thematic pictorial is for “Absolute Madness,” Lustre’s upcoming virtual concert to be held via Kumu Live on July 3, Saturday.

Featuring songs from her 2020 album “Wildest Dreams,” the concert is described as “a sonic and visual experience like no other,” that will also include theatrical elements.

“Wildest Dreams” marked Lustre’s first full-length music offering as an independent artist, and was released as a visual album.

Tickets to “Absolute Madness” are priced from P499 (general admission) to P2999 (VVIP), with three other mid-tiers.

