Kim Chiu shares birthday message for Xian Lim's mom

MANILA -- Actress-host Kim Chiu took to social media to share her birthday message for the mother of her boyfriend, actor-host Xian Lim.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Chiu greeted Lim's mom, Mary Anne, a belated happy birthday as she uploaded photos of her with Lim and his family.

"Belated Happy birthday to the person with so much grace, wisdom, intelligence and beauty! Wishing you happiness and many more birthdays to celebrate together! Stay young as always! Happy birthday tita," Chiu wrote in the caption.

Lim's mom, meanwhile, shared a photo of the red roses and the note she received from the "It's Showtime" host.

"Celebrating birthday with the ones we love is happiness completed. Thanks very much, Kim. We love you, too," Mrs. Lim wrote.

Last April, Mrs. Lim also took to social media to thank Chiu for making her son happy.

"Thank you for coming into Xian's life. As a mother, I want the best for my only child, and you give him happiness and love. Seeing him happy is more than what a mother could ask for," she wrote.

It was in 2018 when Chiu confirmed her relationship with Lim.

The two last worked together in the ABS-CBN series "Love Thy Woman," which ended September last year.

Related video: