Ivana Alawi stars in Bela Padilla-directed music video of 'Paraluman'

MANILA – Ivana Alawi has been revealed as the muse of the music video of Adie Garcia’s viral hit “Paraluman.”

Alawi plays the titular character of the song, who takes music enthusiasts on an unexpected elevator ride.

Written and directed by actress Bela Padilla, the story of the music video proves that beautiful things may bloom in the most unexpected and confined places.

In a statement released Tuesday, Garcia said he remains humbled and grateful for the beautiful things happening in his career.

Garcia is likewise grateful to Alawi and Padilla for giving him a chance to work and learn from them, adding that is it his hope this will not be the last time they could all work together.

The official music video of “Paraluman” is now available on the official YouTube channel of O/C Records.

The song has recently reached over 2 million streams on Spotify since its release.