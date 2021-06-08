‘Filipiniana with see-through corset?’ BINI goes viral with daring fashion ahead of debut

MANILA — Ahead of its grand debut, the P-pop girl group BINI has gone viral on social media anew, this time for their stylish outfits created by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran.

is she wearing a fucking filipiniana na may corset na see through???? YOOOO pic.twitter.com/1CiLRqX0Ds — DIONE (@kendionzon) June 5, 2021

On Twitter, a photo of BINI member Colet wearing Libiran’s modern take on the Filipiniana has been circulating, with some 21,000 likes and nearly 2,000 retweets, as of writing.

“Is she wearing a f***ing Filipiniana na may corset na see-through?” user @kendionzon wrote, referring to details of the outfit.

The viral tweet drew wider attention to the pictorial from which Colet’s photo originated.

Members of BINI wear creations by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran. Courtesy of Metro.Style

The photo shoot was part of Metro.Style’s fashion editorial released last week, featuring BINI in Libiran’s creations.

BINI — which also includes Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena — also wore Libiran’s designs in “The Runway,” the first of their two-part grand launch that streamed live on June 4.

The second part, “The Showcase,” is scheduled ti stream live on KTX.ph on June 11, and will feature the premiere of BINI’s music video for their debut single “Born To Win,” as well as live performances from the group and a fan conference.

Members of BINI wear creations by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran. Courtesy of Metro.Style

Never-before-seen footage of BINI’s 2-year training under Star Hunt Academy, the ABS-CBN group grooming pop performers for international stardom, will also be shown during “The Showcase.”

BINI released its pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut” in November 2020, courting a growing fanbase that has since been dubbed “Bloom.”

In December 2020, the group’s members signed officially as talents of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, and as recording artists of the network’s record company, Star Music.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC