Drew Arellano reminds his kids: 'Being good is better than being right'

MANILA - Drew Arellano admitted he is now getting used to being a father of three.

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for the Father’s Day episode of her “Paano Ba ‘To?” vlog series, Arellano said fatherhood has become easier for him as his kids grow up.

“It does. You have like mga siguro a total of 22 minutes, you want to whack them and for 23 hours and so, so minutes, you really adore them and love them. When they are together, they are so awesome. Super cute sila,” he said.

When asked how he manages his time as a working dad, Arellano said: “People think I am busy but I am actually not. People don’t know this about me, even before the pandemic, I was already a homebody.”

“In terms of TV work, it’s just three days in a week and two days for 'Biyahe ni Drew.' The other work, I just do a couple of hours and I’m pretty much home all the time. Every morning, I wake up early to exercise, to train and I am done already by 9 a.m. I’m pretty much like ‘Let’s go kids!’”

In the same interview, Arellano also shared the most important value that he wants to pass onto his children.

Narrating a touching story involving his sons Primo and Leon, he said: “We give Primo some game time as a reward so in the morning, wala pang game time iyan because it’s just too early in the morning. It was a rest day for me so I was there the whole time. For Leon, wala pang game time iyan. And then I see the Kuya using that gadget of Leon.”

Upon seeing this, Arellano took the phone from Primo and reminded him that it’s not yet time for him to play a gadget.

Seeing Primo cry, Arellano shared how Leon went to get the phone and gave it to his big brother just to comfort him.

While knowing that this might be too deep for Primo’s age, Arellano said he made his son realize the importance of what Leon did for him.

“I said, ‘Most of the time, it’s better to be good than to be right. Look. What your little brother did, hindi naman niya alam na you can’t have game time. But because he felt that you were crying, and he was such a good brother and he wanted you to stop crying, so he got the phone and he gave it to you. Always remember this,’ sabi ko,” he said.

For Arellano, his kids can learn academics but the values that they would learn at home are far more important than whatever they can pick up from school.

“He just gave me a stare and then he played again,” he said, laughing. “That’s pretty much my mindset. And I’ll pretty much remind them every so often being good is always better than being right.”

If he could give an advice about fatherhood to his younger self, Arellano said he would remind himself to just “take a chill pill.”

“I think every first-time father has that feeling of fear. ‘Oh no what am I gonna do?’ It will come to you. Always listen, take cues na rin from the wife because it’s pretty much their journey more than you as the first-time parent. The hard work is actually gonna be coming from them, done by them. You gotta just take the cues. You gotta be more sensitive.”

Arellano is married to actress-host Iya Villania.