Why Jessie J's original birth plan didn’t push through

Screengrabs from Jessie J's Instagram account

MANILA – International singer Jessie J has remained grateful for giving birth safely despite missing her original plan of natural birth.

On Instagram, the singer that she was preparing for nine months for natural birth, following a strict diet and hypnobirthing methods.

“Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication. BUT this was MY plan to stay disciplined and focused. I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction,” she said in the caption.

But Jessie knew that she would go to whatever process that is safe for her child.

Two months before her due, Jessie found out that her son “was completely the wrong way around,” which made it difficult for her to give birth naturally.

“I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months but he said “Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door,” she continued.

In the end, she was advised to plan to go through a cesarean method for a safe delivery. On social media, she even shared a video of her dancing five minutes before the surgery.

“I guess I’m sharing this because so many people have said ‘Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?’” Jessie added.

“I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters.”

Jessie J recently gave birth to a baby – her child with Chanan Safir Colman, who is a Danish-Israeli basketball player.