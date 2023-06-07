Tito, Vic and Joey are heading to TV5

MANILA - Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon are moving to TV5 a week after they announced their departure from producer TAPE, Inc.

The Kapatid network announced this via Twitter on Wednesday by sharing the official statement of Mediaquest Group headed by Jane Bases.

“The Mediaquest Group has entered into an agreement with Tito, Vic and Joey and the Dabarkads to produce content for TV5 and other Mediaquest platforms. The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon,” the statement said.

Basas said she is honored that the three have agreed to work with Mediaquest Group.

BAGONG TAHANAN NG TVJ, DABARKADS!



Opisyal nang inanunsyo ng Mediaquest Group na lilipat sa TV5 sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, at Joey de Leon (TVJ) at iba pang Dabarkads matapos ang pagkalas nila sa TAPE Inc. noong May 31. #News5 pic.twitter.com/JMK5MqJlVP — News5 (@News5PH) June 7, 2023

“Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue to deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world. I'm happy that Tito, Vic, and Joey will now call TV5 their home,” said Basas.

Tito Sotto, for his part, considers this a fresh start. "Dahil sa ating mga Dabarkads na naging Kapatid, tuloy pa rin ang tuwa't saya na aming dala,” he said.

In another post on Twitter, News5 shared a 28-second clip teasing this development.

Inanunsyo na ng #TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, at Joey de Leon) ang bago nilang tahanan matapos kumalas sa TAPE Inc. noong May 31. #News5 pic.twitter.com/84CTjWGH4R — News5 (@News5PH) June 7, 2023

On May 31, Tito, Vic and Joey announced their departure from TAPE, Inc.

The remaining hosts and production team of "Eat Bulaga" including Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K eventually followed suit.

On June 5, the new hosts of the long-running noontime show "Eat Bulaga" were introduced including twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, Buboy Villar, Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Alexa Miro.