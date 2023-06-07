Tickets to Sarah-Bamboo concert go on sale

Bamboo and Sarah Geronimo. Instagram/@bamboomuzaklive

MANILA – Fans can now buy tickets to the highly anticipated concert of OPM superstars Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo.

Based on a post by G Productions, tickets are priced at P18,000 for SVIP Standing; P15,000 for VIP Standing; P12,000 for Patron Seated; P5,800 for Lowerbox; P2,600 for Upperbox; and P900 for General Admission.

Geronimo and Bamboo are set to perform together on July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bamboo earlier hinted at a collaboration with Geronimo after posting a photo saying: "Here we go."

Geronimo and Bamboo were both coaches in the singing competition "The Voice of the Philippines."

Bamboo is the only artist left from the original set of coaches after the departure of Geronimo and Lea Salonga.