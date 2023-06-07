LOOK: JC de Vera introduces second daughter Laura

MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera has introduced his second child with wife Rikkah Cruz.

On Wednesday, De Vera turned to social media to share a black and white photo of him carrying his baby girl Laura.

"Dear Laura, welcome to this world! You have been born into a world filled with endless possibilities, and I am so excited to see all that you will achieve in your lifetime," he said.

"We are overjoyed to have you in their lives, and our love for you will only continue to grow stronger with every passing day. I can't wait to see the great things you will accomplish in your life, Laura. We love you," he added.

It was last January when De Vera confirmed that he and his wife are expecting their second daughter.

The couple's first child, Lana Athena, turned 5 last April.

Related video: