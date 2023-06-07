K-pop group Dreamcatcher. Photo: Instagram/@hf_dreamcatcher

Here's some news that's bound to get Filipino InSomnias screaming out of excitement: K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher is returning to the country for a concert in August.

The seven-piece act, which boasts a distinct musical style that blends pop with elements of rock and metal, will take the stage of the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 8.

Concert production company Random Minds confirmed the event, titled "Dreamcatcher: Under the Moonlight in Manila," through a Twitter post on Wednesday.

DREAMCATCHER: UNDER THE MOONLIGHT IN MANILA



2023.08.28 (MON) 7PM at New Frontier Theater



Ticket Selling:

2023.07.01 (SAT) 10AM via TicketNet



Fan benefits, seat plan and other details will be posted soon. Stay tuned! @hf_dreamcatcher #DreamcatcherBackInMNL #RMHits pic.twitter.com/t5VavKYyRq — Random Minds (@RandomMindsPH) June 7, 2023

Ticket selling starts on July 1 via TicketNet, Random Minds said, adding that "fan benefits, seat plan and other details will be posted soon."

Earlier this week, Random Minds posted a teaser poster for a concert, which bore the phrases "Are you prepared for the end of the apocalypse?" and "Say bon voyage."

The post prompted fans to speculate about Dreamcatcher's return as "Apocalypse" refers to the group's ongoing album series while "Bonvoyage" is the title of its latest single.

The group consisting of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon previously held a concert at the SM Skydome in Quezon City in 2019 for its "Invitation From Nightmare City" tour.

Dreamcatcher first debuted in 2014 as a quintet called MINX but was re-launched in 2017 with a new name and two additional members.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.