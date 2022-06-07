Tickets for Westlife's Manila concert sold out

MANILA - Tickets to next year's Westlife show in Manila are already sold out, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced Tuesday.

The tickets were made available to the public for purchase last Saturday via all Ticketnet outlets. Prices for these tickets ranged from P1,575 for general admission to P13,650 for VIP.

As part of Westlife’s "The Wild Dreams" world tour, the band’s Manila leg will be held on February 20 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

It has almost been three years since the last time Westlife visited the Philippines. They held a two-night show on July 29 and 30, 2019 also at the Araneta Coliseum as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in February of that year, the boys of Westlife -- Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan -- said they have “a special relationship with our fans all over Asia but the Philippines is definitely one of our fondest places that we’ve come to.”

“We went there a lot in our career, probably one of the most we’ve come to. Singing all those old songs, we look forward to coming back there and doing that and share those memories again with the fans and also introduce our new album," Filan said at that time.

The band is known for their hits such as "Swear It Again", "If I Let You Go", "Flying Without Wings", "I Have a Dream", "Seasons in the Sun", "Fool Again", "Uptown Girl", "Unbreakable", "Queen of My Heart" and many more.

