Ogie Alcasid to release a new song with Troy Laureta

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he is set to release a new song with Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta.

In a post on Instagram, Alcasid, a former president of the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit, also thanked Laureta for his efforts in championing Filipino music.

"I am so excited to announce that we are about to release a new song that @troylaureta and I have been working on these past few months. Thank you Troy for helping me shape the sound of my new song, for continuously championing OPM, and for sharing your wonderful God given gift of music," Alcasid wrote.

It was just last March when Alcasid first teased his collaboration with Laureta as he shared behind-the-scene photos for a project that they will be releasing soon.

Laureta released his second OPM album "Giliw" in December, which also featured foreign artists.

One of the tracks Is a duet of “Nandito Ako” by Nicole Scherzinger and Alcasid's wife, Regine Velasquez. The romantic ballad was originally recorded by Alcasid.