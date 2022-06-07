FIRST LOOK: Snaps from 'Alice in Borderland’ season 2

Photo from Netflix's Facebook page.

Online streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday gave fans a first look at the second season of the Japanese original live-action series "Alice in Borderland."

In a Facebook post, Ryohei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) were sporting new gear for the new season.

"We’re going back down the rabbit hole ... Here’s your first look at Alice in Borderland season 2," Netflix said.

Last March, it was revealed that the show has wrapped up the filming of its second season.

In an Instagram post, Yamazaki posted a snap on the set and confirmed that the show's new season will air in December.

Netflix renewed "Alice In Borderland" for a second season, following the success of its debut season not just in Asia but around the world.

“Alice in Borderland” is about an aimless gamer and his two friends who find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they are forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.

While its second season has yet to become available on Netflix, the streaming platform has provided its fans with some facts and trivia about the first season of “Alice in Borderland.”