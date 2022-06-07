Carmina Villaroel mourns death of her father

MANILA – Carmina VIllarroel is mourning the death of her father.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of her parents who are both now in heaven.

“Daddy Regy you’re reunited with Mommy Menchu. Your one and only. Your first and last,” she wrote in the caption.

Several celebrities including Marian Rivera, Marjorie Barretto, Gelli De Belen, Sherilyn Reyes-Tan and more expressed their deepest sympathies with the actress.

Darren Espanto, who is close to Villarroel’s twins Mavy and Cassy, also condoled with the actress’s family,

It is not immediately clear in Villarroel’s post when her father passed away, and what the cause of his death was.