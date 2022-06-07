The cast and directors of 'The Broken Marriage Vow.' Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment Facebook page.

MANILA — The cast and directors of "The Broken Marriage Vow" on Monday thanked all of their viewers for their continued support as the series entered its last three weeks.

Directors Andoy Ranay and Connie Macatuno thanked the viewers for their time.

"Maraming-maraming salamat sa panahon at emosyon na in-invest niyo sa show kasi alam ko na lahat kayo nakakonekta at dahil doon sobra kaming grateful. Magkita pa rin tayo hanggang sa dulo," Macatuno said in a press conference.

Jane Oineza also thanked supporters for appreciating every character on the show.

"Thank you for loving each of the characters din, sa lahat ng mga naka-relate sa bawat character, sa mga nagmahal, sa mga nagalit, sa mga nanggigil, sa lahat po ng sumuporta sa 'The Broken Marriage Vow.' Thank you for this opportunity na mapabilang sa napakagrabeng nakakalula na cast," she said.

Sue Ramirez echoed Oineza's statement, noting how she learned a lot as well in life as an avid viewer of the series.

"Gusto ko hong mag-thank you kasi sinamahan niyo kami simula at heto na nga po last three weeks na lang po namin and habang tumatagal, ang dami-dami nating natututunan, as a fan of the show myself na gabi-gabi rin akong nanoood at nakatutok kasama po ninyo," Ramirez said.

"Ang dami-dami nating napulot na aral, ang dami-dami nating natutunan sa show na ‘to na sana kahit magtapos na ‘yung show, dalhin natin at i-apply natin sa mga sarili natin," she added.

Ketchup Eusebio said viewers can expect more thrilling scenes in the last three weeks of the show.

"Kung akala niyo po nakita niyo na ‘yung mga highlights, marami pa po kayong hindi naaabot na mga eksena na talagang magpapakulo pa lalo ng mga dugo ninyo. Abangan niyo po ito sa mga nalalabing araw," he said.

Zanjoe Marudo added that viewers will not be disappointed of the show's culmination. "Maraming salamat dahil hindi niyo kami binigo simula nung umpisa hanggang ngayon. Huwag po kayong mag-alala dahil hindi rin po namin kayo bibiguin sa huling tatlong linggo namin."

For Jodi Sta. Maria, expressing their gratitude is not enough to show how happy they are for the success of the series.

"Siguro hindi po talaga enough ‘yung pagpapasalamat na binibigay namin sa inyo sa lahat ng suporta na ibinigay niyo po sa amin, sa lahat ng appreciation na ibinigay niyo po para sa 'The Broken Marriage Vow,'" she said.

"I hope na, in a way, may na-impart po ‘yung show sa mga buhay ninyo at ma-assess po ninyo ‘yung mga estado ng mga relationship ninyo, ‘yung paraan ng pakikipagkapwa niyo."

The last three weeks of "The Broken Marriage Vow" will explore how David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo) will navigate his feelings towards Dra. Jill and Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.

