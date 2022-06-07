BBC exec lauds success of 'The Broken Marriage Vow'

Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA — An executive of the BBC on Monday lauded the success of "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine adaptation of the original BBC series "Doctor Foster."

"It’s been a pleasure to see the development of Drama Republic’s 'Doctor Foster' from Mike Bartlett’s brilliant original concept into the exciting story of 'The Broken Marriage Vow' that ABS-CBN Entertainment has brought to the Filipino audience," André Renaud, SVP Format Sales for BBC Studios, said in a statement during the show's finale press conference.

Renaud credited director Connie Macatuno for highlighting local designers and culture to make the series more palatable to Filipino audiences.

"This series has shown that we can watch a story become unique all over again when given a local setting and connecting into the lives of a new audience," Renaud said.

"'The Broken Marriage Vow' has set out to do this from Deo Endrinal and director Connie Macatuno’s original vision and commitment to celebrating local artists, designers, and craftworkers, ensuring that Dr. Jill’s story reflects back to viewers their everyday while taking them away from it at the same time," he added.

He thanked all the people behind "The Broken Marriage Vow" and for the supporters of the show for making the new "Doctor Foster" adaptation another hit.

"I send my best wishes to the entire cast, effortlessly led by Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, and Sue Ramirez, the crew, the writers, producers, and the executives at ABS-CBN, Mr. Carlo Katigbak, Mrs. Cory Vidanes, Lauren Dyogi, and countless others for their support on this project from the beginning," he said.

The agreement between ABS-CBN and BBC Studios makes the Philippines the sixth international market to license the “Doctor Foster” format, having already been adopted in South Korea, France, Russia, Turkey, and India.

In June 2020, ABS-CBN aired the South Korean version, which was locally known as “The World of a Married Couple.”

