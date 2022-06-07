Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Cardo Dalisay's life is in limbo as he undergoes an operation in the latest episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” aired Tuesday.

In the episode with more than 225,000 concurrent viewers on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel, Police Maj. Albert De Vela (Geoff Eigenmann) said they were doing their best to help Dalisay recover.

"Malubha ang mga tama niya at ginagawa ng mga doktor ang lahat ng makakaya nila para mailigtas siya pero huwag kayong mag-alala dahil sa oras na naging maayos ang kalagayan ni Dalisay, pananagutan niya na ang batas," he said.

However, De Vela was certain that Agila lead will no longer escape death this time: "Siguradong malapit nang mamatay ang hayop na ‘yan."

The Task Force Agila group gathered and argued about what went wrong during their operation but Diana Olegario (Angel Aquino) tried to convince them not to lose hope.

"Akala ko ba mga Agila kayo? Nawala lang si Cardo, nalimutan niyo nang lumipad. Ayaw niyo nang makipaglaban, ngayon pa ba?" Olegario said.

"Hindi niyo ba narinig ‘yung sinabi ni Cardo kay General Borja, huwag nating itigil ang laban na ‘to, ipagpatuloy natin. Hindi ito ang panahon para panghinaan tayo ng loob. Tayo na lang ang lumalaban para sa bansang ito. Tayo na lang," she added.

Roxanne Opeña (Shaina Magdayao) aired her frustration and said: "Pagod na pagod na akong makipaglaban. Gusto ko na lang bumalik sa pamilya. Sila ‘yung pinakaimportante sa’kin ngayon."

"Tayong lahat, huwag tayong tumigil maniwala, dahil hindi man natin kasama si Cardo, kasama natin lagi ang Diyos at hindi niya tayo pababayaan," Olegario replied.

The group continued to argue and Delfin Borja was not having it: "Ngayon higit sa lahat ang panahon para tayo’y magkaisa Kailangan nating magtulungan, tama na ‘yan."

The show ended with Dalisay still fighting for his life in the hospital, leaving the viewers hanging about his fate.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” reached a new-all time high viewership on Kapamilya Online Live on Thursday, with an action-packed episode where Cardo (Coco Martin) appeared to fall dead, leaving viewers to ask if it was indeed the end of the line for the iconic hero cop.

Last week was not the first time Cardo appeared to have died in the series’ nearly seven-year run.

In fact, Cardo managing to cheat death several times has become a meme over the years, with fans joking that Ador is not his only identical sibling, and has several others who take his place when he “dies.”

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.