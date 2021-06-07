Roxanne Barcelo gives birth to first child

MANILA -- Actress Roxanne Barcelo has given birth to her first child with her husband, based on her social media post.

In her Instagram Stories post on Sunday, the actress posted a photo of her carrying a baby. She did not provide other details.

"Here's to the rest of our life. @dababycinco," Barcelo simply wrote.

Last April, Barcelo revealed in her vlog that she and her husband are set to have a baby boy.

Barcelo revealed being a married woman in a Christmas Day post, without giving details of the actual wedding day, and without identifying her husband.

Barcelo first shared being romantically involved with a non-showbiz man in March 2020.

Referring to her husband, Barcelo recalled in her vlog, “When he said, ‘I want to start a family with you,’ I thought it was the most beautiful plan to have in my life.”

