P1.3M to celebrate 13M subscribers: Ivana Alawi marks YouTube milestone with charity drive

Ivana Alawi’s family members, including her mother Fatima, have been a visible part of her vlog. YouTube: Ivana Alawi

MANILA — Ivana Alawi, one of the most popular celebrity vloggers on YouTube, celebrated yet another milestone on the video platform with a charity drive.

To mark reaching 13 million subscribers, Alawi, her family, and staff personally re-packed goods into 1,300 bags, as seen in her vlog released on Sunday.

The episode also chronicled Alawi cooking hot meals — adobo, which would not easily spoil — to include in each pack.

Aside from food items, each bag came with P1,000 in cash. In total, Alawi gave away P1.3 million.

The bags were then distribution to individuals in Manila and nearby cities by Alawi’s staff, who then reported updates to the actress with photos.

Among the recipients seen in a montage at the end of the video were street dwellers, street vendors, garbage collectors, tricycle drivers, and the elderly.

“Ayoko na sanang i-celebrate nang enggrande o gumastos sa celebration, kasi mas gusto ko na lang itulong sa mga taong nangangailangan. Kailangang maging praktikal ngayong pandemic,” Alawi said.

“Thank you to everyone for watching our vlogs. This is not just from me, this is from all of us. Hindi ako nagyayabang. It’s our own small way of giving back, to celebrate our 13 million subscribers,” she said.