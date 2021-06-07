Liza ibinahagi ang mga hamon bilang bidang boses sa 'Trese'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Hindi man natuloy ang kanyang paglipad bilang Darna, natupad pa rin ang pangarap ni Liza Soberano na maging superhero sa pinakabagong Netflix original anime series na "Trese."

Binigyang boses at buhay ni Soberano si Alexandra Trese, isang babaylang mandirigma, manggagamot, at sundalo na bida sa series.

Pag-amin ng aktres, nagdalawang-isip siyang tanggapin ang proyekto lalo't kakaiba ito sa kaniyang karanasan.

"Like I said many times, I was very hesitant. I'm used to acting, I’m used to using my face to be able to express the emotions that my characters are feeling," pahayag ni Soberano.

Dahil sa Trese, nagkaroon umano siya ng mas mataas na respeto sa voice actors.

"I have such a huge respect for voice actors because it’s completely different, it’s so hard to convey your emotions just by using your voice."

Trabaho ni Trese bilang detective o "lakan ng sangkatauhan" na hanapin ang mga lamang-lupa at mga elemento na nag-aanyong tao at nagtatago sa paligid ng Kamaynalian.

"She is the protector of the human world and the connection between the human world and supernatural world, so she has this huge responsibility to maintain the balance and peace between, of these two worlds," sabi ng aktres.

Mapapanood ang Trese sa streaming platform na Netflix simula Hunyo 11.

—Ulat ni MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News