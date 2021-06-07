Jodi Sta. Maria got grilled for 3 hours for her final defense. Now, she’s set to graduate.

Jodi Sta. Maria beams in a photo attached to her announcement that she has passed her final defense for her college degree completion. Twitter: @JodiStaMaria

MANILA — Like any student graduating from college, screen veteran Jodi Sta. Maria was “grilled” for her thesis defense — and going by her announcement over the weekend, the grueling session turned out for the best.

On Saturday, Sta. Maria shared on her social media pages that she passed her final defense that afternoon, and is finally set to graduate.

Sta. Maria, 38, has been studying BS Psychology in Southville International School and Colleges since June 2017.

“I wanted to share this with all of you! I passed my final defense this afternoon. Being grilled for more than three hours was no joke.

“But I must say the sleepless nights, the sacrifices, the hours spent in front of the computer to source out materials for my paper, were worth it. Marching soon!” she wrote.

Sta. Maria added: “I want to thank everyone who prayed for me and those who sent messages of encouragement. Maraming salamat! Malapit na ang graduation!”

Sta. Maria has been chronicling over the years milestones in her studies, including being a consistent dean’s lister. She has said she wants to specialize in oncology, once she finishes her college degree.

In the past four years, Sta. Maria has been juggling her education with major roles on the small and big screens.

Notably, between 2017 and 2021, she starred in projects like “Sana Dalawa Ang Puso,” “Sino Ang May Sala?”, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” and “Clarita,” among others.

