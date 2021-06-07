BTS leader RM releases new solo song 'Bicycle' as part of group's 8th year

Watch more in iWantTFC

Just weeks after BTS gave fans the lighthearted summer anthem "Butter," the group's leader Kim Namjoon, who goes by the stage name RM, dropped a pensive new solo song that is exactly what you need to hear amid this lingering global crisis.

"Bicycle,” released as part of 2021 BTS Festa, the pop phenomenon's 8th anniversary celebration, was written, composed, and produced by RM, along with South Korean singer-songwriter John Eun.

The three-and-a-half-minute track's nostalgic but refreshing sound layered with RM's husky and soothing vocals perfectly encapsulates the feelings of loss the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted while providing a wave of comfort and solace.

RM explained in the heartfelt note he posted in their official blog that he had "always wanted to write a song about bicycles," and came up with the record while cycling.

"After many ups and downs in February or March, while riding my bike all over like crazy, I put a melody and lyrics on top of a guitar performance from Heeyoung-hyung, and got it finished," he recalled.

"Ever since I was a trainee, I always wanted to move the blurry scenery that I couldn’t quite capture while riding a bicycle into a song. Those sad but exciting, slightly cold but also warm feelings,” RM added.

The rapper also opened up in the letter that riding the two-wheeler sparks polarizing emotions.

"For me, riding the bicycle makes me excited but when I put both feet on the pedal, I always feel a little sad. Whether it is because I have a lot of things I miss, I am not sure. Maybe it is because I don't have a license yet and I have never driven a car before," he admitted.

He continued: "Anyway, for me, it is the rare time I feel free the most physically."

According to RM, he hopes the reflective song becomes the listeners' own "bicycle song" as well.

"I hope this song stays in your playlist for a long time… I give it to you as a small gift and if you accept it, I will be very happy," he enthused.

Meanwhile, Eun shared on his Instagram account that he feels "extremely lucky and blessed to make music" with a friend that he "resonates with both musically and personally."

"The feeling of making music is always exciting... but the feeling of making music with someone who makes you feel that you are profoundly connected is something that is hard to come by," he wrote.

He went on: "Thank you, RM for your friendship and for always keeping me motivated to be a better musician/human. I couldn’t have asked for a better mate."

Each year, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, V, and Jungkook drop a series of new photos, videos, and music to mark the anniversary of their debut.

“Tonight, ” “Still with You,”, “4 O’CLOCK,” “Ddaeng, ” and “I Know,'' are other songs the Bangtan boys wrote and performed as part of their previous annual celebrations.

The two-week-long 2021 BTS Festa will culminate on June 13 and 14, with their two-day online concert, Muster Sowoozoo.