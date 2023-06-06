Why Chito Miranda is trending on Twitter

MANILA -- Fans of P-pop supergroup SB19 are grateful after a social media post of Neri Naig and her husband Chito Miranda praising the group circulated online.

On Tuesday morning, Naig shared her thoughts after watching the music video of SB19's latest track "Gento."

"Yung pinanood sa akin ng asawa ko ang 'Gento' ng SB19... Napa-wow na lang ako! Galiiiiing! Ang galing lahat! From SB19, sa director, sa lahat ng bumubuo at gumawa ng music video ng 'Gento'! Mas lalong nakaka-proud maging Pinoy! Sinasama ang kultura ng mga Pinoy. Kakatuwa!" Miranda wrote.

"Sabi sa akin ni Chito, 'Paano mo iba-bash 'yan? Eh ganyan sila kagaling!'

True naman. Napakahusay ng lahat pati sa staff and lahat ng tumutulong sa SB19 para mas mapaganda lahat ng music videos nila. Mabuhay kayo! More music videos pa pls!" she added.

Miranda, the vocalist of OPM rock band Parokya ni Edgar, also shared his wife's post on Twitter as he praised SB19.

Magaling talaga sila eh. pic.twitter.com/W8UE5cB262 — Chito Miranda (@chitomirandajr) June 6, 2023

"Magaling talaga sila eh," he wrote.

SB19's fans thanked Miranda and his wife as the topic "Sir Chito" became one of the top trending topics in microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday.

The music video of "Gento," which was uploaded last May 19 on SB19's official YouTube channel has now been viewed over 4 million times. It' still one of the top trending music videos on YouTube PH.

SB19 members Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell released "Gento" ahead of their upcoming extended play titled "Pagtatag," which will be released on June 9.

The group is also gearing up for its second world tour to promote "Pagtatag!" which will kick off with a two-night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

They are set to perform in Canada and United States, and others.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC