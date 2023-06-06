Home  >  Entertainment

Thai stars Urassaya 'Yaya' Sperbund, Nadech Kugimiya are engaged

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2023 12:37 PM

After more than a decade of being together, Thai stars Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund and Nadech Kugimiya are finally engaged, the couple announced on Monday. 

They announced the personal milestone through uploading their sweet photos in a shared Instagram post on Monday.
 

"We decided on forever," the two shared in the caption of their post.

"You are my soul my laugh my tear my air. And thank you for saying 'YES,' Nadech wrote.

"— well actually I said AHHHHEEEEEHHH *SCREAMSS and then YES!!" Yaya added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadech Kugimiya (@kugimiyas)

The Thai love team partners are known for their hit series like "Leh Lub Salub Rarng" and "The Crown Princess." 

