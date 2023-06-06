K-pop girl group TWICE. Photo: Twitter/@JYPETWICE

Ready your wallets, Pinoy ONCEs! Ticket prices for the upcoming concert of K-pop girl group TWICE in the Philippines have been released.

The nine-piece act is set to perform at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on September 30 for its "Ready to Be" world tour.

On its social media pages, promoter Live Nation Philippines published the seat map and ticket prices for the concert.

Based on the post, the following are the sections and corresponding ticket prices:

VIP Package Seated - P17,500

LBA Premium - P12,000

LBA Regular - P11,000

LBB Premium - P10,000

LBB Regular - P9,000

UBA - P8,000

UBB Premium - P6,500

UBB Regular - P5,750

UBB Sides - P5,000

UBC Premium - P3,000

UBC Regular - P1,750

This is it, Once! TWICE is coming to the 🇵🇭 for the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN BULACAN!



Save the date: Sept 30 at the Philippine Arena!



LNPH presale: June 15, 10AM - 11:59PM

General sale: June 16, 12PM #TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR #SMART… pic.twitter.com/ySLFPzP9Zx — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 6, 2023

Live Nation said it would hold a presale for tickets on June 15 while general ticket selling starts on June 16.

The group last visited the country in June 2019, playing at the Mall of Asia Arena for its "Twicelights" tour.

TWICE, which debuted in 2015, has established a huge following in the Philippines, with Spotify reporting the that country is home to the band's "third biggest market."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO