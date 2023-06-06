Taylor Swift, Matty Healy reportedly break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits just a few weeks after they were first romantically linked.

This was confirmed by PEOPLE, with its source saying: "She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved."

ET’s source, on the other hand, said the two singers broke up since “they are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other."

Before her whirlwind romance with the The 1975 singer, Swift was in a long-term relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift and Alwyn first started dating each other in 2016. Through the years, the couple managed to keep their relationship very private, with very few public appearances together or mentions of each other in interviews.

Nonetheless, the multi-awarded singer has dedicated several songs for Alwyn, especially from her album “Lover.”

Their separation comes on the heels of Swift’s The Eras tour, which the multi-awarded singer is taking across many states in America.