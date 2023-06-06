Lack of queer spaces kicks off 'Drag You and Me' pilot

The lack of queer spaces led to the kick off of the pilot episode of iWantTFC series 'Drag You and Me' after the closure of Viveka's Bar made Betty (Andrea Brillantes) be a drag queen. Screenshot from iWantTFC YouTube channel.

The lack of queer spaces kicked off of the pilot episode of iWantTFC series "Drag You and Me" after the closure of Viveka's Bar made Betty (Andrea Brillantes) become a drag queen.

In the pilot episode aired last week, Betty loses her scholarship after it is revealed that her family runs a queer bar. Furthermore, Viveka (Romnick Sarmenta) pawns the bar and they are forced to leave their home.

While going through their drag clothes, Mama Wang (Jon Santos) realizes that Betty could become a drag queen. So she decides to join the Manila Drag Supreme contest which has a P500,000 prize which she could use to pursue her studies and revive Viveka's Bar.

Betty meets Jason (JC Alcantara), another new drag queen named Shaniah Lacroix and the drag daughter of Bubbles Lacroix (Christian Bables), the archenemy of Viveka.

They all compete in the Manila Drag Supreme contest along with Dragon (Precious Paula Nicole), Lila Gumamela (Brigiding), and Arielle Sunshine (Viñas DeLuxe).

After Miranda Kalaw-Forbes (Kaladkaren) and Claudette (Xilhouete) finish the first round, Bubbles Lacroix reveals that Betty under the guise of Valentine Royale is a cis woman which is against the rules of the competition.

"Drag You and Me" airs new episodes on iWantTFC every Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: