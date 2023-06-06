Kathryn Bernardo begins filming 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo has officially began filming for her upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl.”

In an Instagram update on Monday, Bernardo posted a photo of herself behind a clapperboard while on the set of the movie.

She simply captioned it with a emoji whose lips are zipped.

It was in March when Bernardo announced that she is starring in “A Very Good Girl” with award-winning Filipino actress Dolly de Leon.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

"It such an honor because I will be working, she agreed to work with me, with the one and only Ms. Dolly de Leon. For sure marami akong matututunan sa kanya. I can't wait to meet her again… What a great honor na gumawa at nabigyan niya ako ng oras," Bernardo said back in March.

Raymundo also said at that time that de Leon is equally thrilled to collaborate with Bernardo.

"Nung pini-pitch namin sa kanya, sabi niya, 'Sino 'yung makakasama doon sa pelikula?' When we said Kathryn Bernardo, immediately nag-light up si Ms. Dolly,” she said. “Sabi niya, noon pa lang nakitaan [na niya si Kathryn] she's very professional, she's very humble… That's why she's very excited to work with her again.”