MANILA – Judy Ann Santos penned a heartfelt message for her daughter Yohan, who will soon be off to college.

On Instagram, Santos shared a series of photos taken during Yohan’s senior high school graduation.

“My dearest buding, We are so so proud of you.. Your hard work and perseverance all throughout your HS life paid off and more,” she began.

“As you enter another chapter in your life as a college student, a lot will change. There will be a lot of ups and downs but all these will make you a better and responsible person,” she added.

In this new journey, Santos assured Yohan that she and her husband Ryan Agoncillo will always be there for her no matter what.

“Mom and dad will always be here to support and cheer you on in every step of the way. We love you so much and we appreciate all that you do,” she said before using the hashtag #maygraduatenakami.

Aside from Yohan, Santos and Agoncillo have two other children: Lucho and Luna.